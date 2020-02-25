Man killed in hit-and-run crash was part-time Temple University student, suspect remains at large: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6187735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a vehicle speeding the wrong way in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a statement to the Temple community on Tuesday afternoon, university officials identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash as a 27-year-old student.University officials identified the man as Ajay Agnihotri, of Reinholds in Lancaster County. He was a fourth-year student in the College of Liberal Arts and a double major in political science and economics.Officers on patrol found Agnihotri in the middle of 8th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Monday, approximately four blocks from Temple's Welcome Center.Police believe he was likely trying to cross the street when he was struck by a driver who was seen on surveillance video traveling the wrong way."His body was launched about 150 feet north where he landed on the highway and that's where he was pronounced dead by medics. He appeared to have severe head trauma and also other injuries to his body," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Agnihotri died at the scene, police said. He was a part-time Temple student."On behalf of everyone at Temple, we want to extend our deepest condolences to Ajay's family, friends, classmates and all others who knew him personally. The death of any member of our community is heartbreaking and takes a significant emotional toll on us all," the statement said in part.University officials said anyone in need of support should contact Tuttleman Counseling Services.Small said they believe Agnihotri lived about a half-mile from where he was hit and was likely trying to get home.Temple students say what happened is the manifestation of a lingering concern."They tell you that you need to have your headphones out because you want to make sure you are aware of your surroundings and look both ways. But, if someone is being that reckless of a driver what can you do?," Luisa Suarez said.A Hyundai with major front-end damage was located several minutes after police found Agnihotri, about three blocks from the crash scene at 8th and Berks.Small said car parts found at the scene appeared to match missing pieces on the vehicle that was left behind.Police are now urging the driver of the vehicle to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.