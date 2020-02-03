Philadelphia business owners targeted, tied up in home invasion: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owners of a local business were followed home then robbed by two armed men in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

It happened late Friday night on the 5800 block of Yocum Street.

According to authorities, the suspects broke into the home and tied up two men and a woman who were inside.

The suspects stole cell phones, laptops, and gaming systems before fleeing.

Police said the female victim was able to free herself and call 911 for help.

The victims did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.

The suspects remain at large.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiahome invasionrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News