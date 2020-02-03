Philadelphia business owners targeted, tied up in home invasion: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owners of a local business were followed home then robbed by two armed men in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.It happened late Friday night on the 5800 block of Yocum Street.According to authorities, the suspects broke into the home and tied up two men and a woman who were inside.The suspects stole cell phones, laptops, and gaming systems before fleeing.Police said the female victim was able to free herself and call 911 for help.The victims did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.The suspects remain at large.