Philadelphia homeless filled physically, spiritually, and musically on Father's Day

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspicious fire damages two Center City businesses
Woman accused of arson of police vehicles held pending trial
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Dad sends special message to newborn, wife outside hospital
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
SUV crashes into wall, bursts into flames in Society Hill
Show More
'Dad Gang' works to break stereotypes about Black fatherhood
Body of missing woman found under rubble of home after friend charged
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Source: Eagles' Dallas Goedert 'fine' after being sucker punched at restaurant
Corrections officers of color barred from contact with Chauvin: Lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News