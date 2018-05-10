HOMICIDE

Philadelphia homicide caught on camera, suspect flees

Philadelphia homicide caught on camera. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a homicide that was captured on video.

It happened around 9:22 p.m. on May 3rd.

Police say the suspect was walking on 60th Street toward Catherine when he approached the 30-year-old victim.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim one time in the neck.

Surveillance: Suspect sought in Philadelphia homicide caught on camera.



The suspect then fled on foot and was last seen west on the 6000 block of Walton Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, with a goatee, wearing a white 'Hollister' hooded sweatshirt with 'California' on the right sleeve, 'Hollister' on the left sleeve, and a 'Hollister' bird logo on the back, as well as jeans, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Homicide Division at 215-686-3334.

