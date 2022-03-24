fatal shooting

Family members find shooting victim in kitchen of Philadelphia apartment: Police

"It appears the apartment has been ransacked," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Family members find shooting victim in Philly apartment: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members found a man dead in the kitchen of an apartment in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.

Police were called just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the property on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue for the report of a shooting victim.

Once at the scene, officers and medics found the 58-year-old victim lying on the kitchen floor of the first-floor apartment with a gunshot wound to the face.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say three shots were fired. Two spent shell casings were found inside near the victim and a third was located just outside a rear door that leads to an alley on the side of the building.

A knife and cellphone were also found at the scene.

Police believe the motive may have been a robbery due to the state of the apartment.

Medics say the victim may have been lying on the floor for several hours. Residents living in other apartments in the building told authorities they heard gunshots hour earlier.

Family members say the victim lived in the apartment.

His identity has not been released.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras will help lead to the suspect.
