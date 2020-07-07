Man shot twice in chest wanders blocks before collapsing, subsequently dies at hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers on patrol heard gunshots in Philadelphia's Frankford section and found a victim lying on the ground Monday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 4700 block of Griscom Street.

A man was found shot two times in the chest. Officers transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe he was able to walk half a block before collapsing.

Police are now looking for a suspect and a motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinggun violencephiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach
Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather wreaks havoc on Delaware Valley
Troubling new sign in the fight against COVID-19 in New Jersey
Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
Humid With A Few More Storms
City leaders react after dozens shot in Philadelphia over holiday weekend
Phillies to open season against Marlins, 2020 schedule released
Show More
Pat Mahomes agrees to 10-year, $503 million extension
Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Logan section
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with front-end damage
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
More TOP STORIES News