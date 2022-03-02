deadly shooting

Man shot and killed in car near Philadelphia recreation center

Police said the victim, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was shot once in the neck.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in his car near a recreation center in Philadelphia, police said.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Hunting Park Recreation Center on the 1000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

The man was found slumped over in a Mercedes-Benz sedan with the engine still running.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said at least two shots were fired.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said two spent shell casings were found about 10 feet from the driver's side of the vehicle.

Two cellphones were located in the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Small said police are hopeful surveillance cameras at the rec center captured video that could help in their investigation.

