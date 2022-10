Police were questioning an unidentified woman on the scene.

A man was found shot in the head inside a Philadelphia apartment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. Thursday on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue, near 42nd Street.

Officers found the male victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim's identity has not been released.

There have been no arrests.