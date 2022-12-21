Woman jumps to escape Frankford house fire, seriously injured

The female victim suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say one of the residents jumped from the second floor to escape the flames.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One woman jumped to escape a house fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, authorities say.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 5700 block of Leonard Street near Cheltenham Avenue.

Arriving crews found heavy flames coming from the second floor.

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Another woman suffered cuts to her head.

There is no word on what started the fire.