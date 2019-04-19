Philadelphia Housing Authority arrest two men for illegal dumping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Housing Authority is fed up with illegal dumping of large loads of trash on lots in the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia. PHA announced it is working with Philadelphia police to arrest and prosecute illegal dumpers.On Wednesday the housing agency said it arrested two men after they allegedly dumped bags of wood strips from their pickup truck onto Lambert Street.Lt. Tom Gleeson says he witnessed the two men first remove the license plate from their truck. The men then drove around the corner to dump it in a secluded part of the street.Gleeson said the pair seemed surprised when he walked up on them. The PHA officer told Action News "they said, 'Where did you come from?' They had no idea they were under surveillance."Gleeson said the bigger surprise for them was when they learned of the possible penalties if convicted."It ranges from anywhere from a fine to a year in prison and they could lose the truck. The truck was confiscated," he said.According to Gleeson, it will be up to judge to decide if the confiscated work truck will be forfeited to authorities.PHA is developing some 1,200 affordable house units in the Sharswood section. The housing authority's goal is to create a mixed-income community, which would have both subsidized affordable housing and privately developed market rate units.It would also include a retail complex with a grocery store, bank, shops and a PHA owned community school.