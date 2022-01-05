Philadelphia non-profit Bebashi tackles food insecurity with community fridge

By Beccah Hendrickson
Philly non-profit Bebashi fights food insecurity with community fridge

PHILADELPHIA -- A community fridge in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia is operating 24/7 to help feed people in need in the neighborhood.

The fridge, which holds non-perishable food items, is located in front of a non-profit called Bebashi, or Blacks Educating Blacks About Sexual Health Issues.


Bebashi was originally founded to help the Black community through the HIV crisis, but expanded to other areas of health, including hunger.

The team decided to open the fridge after doing research on food insecurity in the city. They hope its availability will make sure no one goes hungry in the neighorhood!
