Philly commuters trying to navigate around traffic due to I-95 collapse

We spoke with a few people who live and work in Northeast Philadelphia who say one glance at the traffic being diverted off I-95 was all it took to decide maybe it's better to walk.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Frustrated commuters in Philadelphia are now looking for alternate routes following the collapse of I-95.

We spoke with a few people who live and work in Northeast Philadelphia who say one glance at the traffic being diverted off I-95 was all it took to decide maybe it's better to walk.

SEE ALSO: I-95 collapse in Philadelphia updates: Family believes truck driver was killed in crash, fire

"I walked down here to get some Chinese food instead of driving and dealing with all the people. It's a little quicker probably and a little less stress," said Ken Anderson of Tacony.

For everybody else trying to get around by vehicle, the best thing to do is to come up with a plan and be willing to improvise if the plan doesn't work.

"I went shopping today. Instead of Frankford, I went up a couple of streets over and hit a couple of stop signs, but hey, you take your time," said John Mociak of Northeast Philadelphia.

A primary part of the problem is commuters who need to get back onto 95 on the other side are simply not sure yet of the best route.

SEE ALSO: Detours posted following I-95 collapse in Philadelphia | What residents, visitors should know

Truck driver Mario Creary says it has been a tough day to be behind the wheel.

"I take a detour," he says. "I might have to go down to Torresdale Avenue and make a right on Ryan Avenue. Then hit State Road and then go down, you know, luckily, the police officers are being kind to the truck drivers and allowing us to go in and out."

Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia police, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have established the following detours around the I-95 collapse:

Detours

I-95 Southbound

Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

I-95 Northbound

I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Local Detour Routes:

Northbound I-95 detour

Exit I-95 at Aramingo Avenue

At the end of the ramp, make a left onto Aramingo Avenue

Follow Aramingo Avenue to Tacony Street

Turn right on Tacony Street

Take Tacony Street northbound around Tacony-Palmyra Bridge loop to New State Road. Continue northbound

Travel New State Road to Milnor Street and re-enter I-95 northbound

Southbound I-95 detour

Exit I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue

At the end of the ramp, right on Bleigh Street

Follow Bleigh to State Road, make a left onto State Road

Travel State Road South to Longshore Avenue

Re-enter I-95 southbound at State Road and Longshore Avenue

Other Traffic Advisories

Castor Avenue on-ramp for I-95 northbound

Closed

Aramingo Avenue/I-95 on and off-ramps

On-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Betsy Ross off-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Bridge Street ramp

I-95 on-ramp at Bridge Street closed.

All traffic on Tacony Street will flow northbound only from Bridge Street to New State Road.

Tacony Street and Tacony-Palmyra Bridge

Tacony Palmyra Bridge traffic onto Tacony Street closed. All traffic continues westbound onto Levick Street.

Cottman Avenue exit and State Road closures

State Road from Cottman Avenue to Longshore Avenue will be one-way, southbound travel only.

To get the latest on the I-95 incident, click here.