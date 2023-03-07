Man arrested after firing at guard near Philadelphia's Dilworth Park ice rink

Investigators said a group refused to leave the area next to the ice rink after the security guard told them it was closed.

Both shots missed the guard, but one bullet struck the window of a small café next to the ice rink.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man accused of firing two shots at a security guard in Dilworth Park next to City Hall last month.

Investigators said the incident began when a group refused to leave the area next to the ice rink around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, after a security guard told them it was closed.

"One of the males, who appeared to be in his 30s, actually started to argue with the security guard and did not want to leave," Chief Inspector Scott Small previously told Action News. "The security guard and this individual who didn't want to leave actually got into a physical altercation and that's when the perpetrator pulled a gun and fired two shots at the security guard."

Quiseer Russell is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related crimes.

Officials said Russell is also facing charges in a second incident that happened just two hours later.

About two hours after the Dilworth Park shooting, Russell and two men engaged two other men in an altercation near Broad and South streets, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Two witnesses pursued Russell, who was alone at the time, by vehicle. As they drove up next to him, Russell is alleged to have shot one of them in the leg.

In this incident, Russell is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other crimes.

Russell was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $950,000 bail.