Shots fired at security guard at Dilworth Park near Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of firing two shots at a security guard in Dillworth Park next to City Hall Monday night.

Investigators said a group refused to leave the area next to the ice rink around 11:30 p.m. after the security guard told them it was closed.

"One of the males, who appeared to be in his 30's, actually started to argue with the security guard and did not want to leave," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The security guard and this individual who didn't want to leave actually got into a physical altercation and that's when the perpetrator pulled a gun and fired two shots at the security guard."

Police said the security guard was wearing a uniform and was unarmed.

Both shots missed the guard, but one bullet struck the window of a small café next to the ice rink.

The listed closing time of Dillworth Park is 1 a.m., but the area around the ice rink and café where the group was located closes at 9 p.m.

It's unclear how the situation escalated into a physical altercation or how many people were with the accused shooter.

Police said the man was last seen running down South Broad Street.

Investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video.