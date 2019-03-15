PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have stepped up patrols around mosques in the city after a deadly terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand.
Police already routinely patrol places of worship like mosques and synagogues, but have increased their presence since the mass shooting.
In Christchurch, the mosques were packed with worshipers during Friday afternoon prayers when the shots rang out.
At least 49 people were killed.
Dozens of patients with gunshot wounds are being treated, ranging from young children to adults, some of them have serious injuries.
One of the suspects apparently live-streamed the attack in one of the mosques. The video shows him spending more than two minutes inside, refiring at people already down. He walks out to the street and shoots at people on the sidewalk. He even goes back to his car to retrieve another rifle.
Survivors described the terror and the chaos.
"I saw that some people were running out through my room. I saw some people had blood on their body and some people were limping," Farid Ahmed said.
Survivor Ramzan Ali said, "I was the last guy to come out of the mosque after the shooting stopped. Around the door there was a lot of bodies."
Police took three men and a woman into custody after the shootings, which shocked people across the nation of 5 million people.
Authorities have not elaborated on who they detained. But a man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions. He said he was a 28-year-old white Australian.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that one of the four people arrested was an Australian-born citizen.
Philadelphia police increase patrols at mosques after New Zealand
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News