Re-entry anxiety, fashion changes as people transition back into society

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Something light for the summer on this week's Inside Story.
Host Tamala Edwards speaks with Elizabeth Wellington, a longtime Philadelphia Inquirer Columnist who writes about culture, fashion, wellness, race and gender.
They discuss re-entry anxiety as people head back to social situations and work while variants are swirling and vaccine rates plateau.
Also discussed is how to handle COVID-19 conversations with family, friends and work colleagues during this 'new normal', plus how to plan vacation/rest/relaxation/self-care planning for the rest of the summer.
They also talk about the all-important question: How has and how will women's fashion change presently, post-pandemic and for the rest of the year as folks get back to work.
