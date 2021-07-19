inside story

Re-entry anxiety, fashion changes as people transition back into society

By Niki Hawkins
Inquirer Columnist Elizabeth Wellington on re-entry anxiety

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Something light for the summer on this week's Inside Story.

Host Tamala Edwards speaks with Elizabeth Wellington, a longtime Philadelphia Inquirer Columnist who writes about culture, fashion, wellness, race and gender.

They discuss re-entry anxiety as people head back to social situations and work while variants are swirling and vaccine rates plateau.

Also discussed is how to handle COVID-19 conversations with family, friends and work colleagues during this 'new normal', plus how to plan vacation/rest/relaxation/self-care planning for the rest of the summer.

They also talk about the all-important question: How has and how will women's fashion change presently, post-pandemic and for the rest of the year as folks get back to work.

