PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia arrived safely in Denver, Colorado Friday morning.Delta Flight 834 had taken off from New York's LaGuardia Airport just after 8 p.m. Thursday.Officials tell Action News the plane was diverted because of an electrical problem.Chopper 6 was over Philadelphia International Airport as the plane safely landed.Delta brought in a different plane that left Philadelphia at 2:15 a.m.It landed in Denver at 6 a.m.No injuries were reported.