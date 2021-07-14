Travel

TSA officials remind travelers of items not allowed in carry-on bags

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A full jar of peanut butter, big bottles of lotion, and loose bullets were just a few of the prohibited items TSA agents confiscated at the Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday morning alone.

The Transportation Security Administration laid out some of those things seized before 10 a.m. in hopes of reminding passengers of what they cannot bring in their carry-on bags.

Authorities say they know many people have not traveled in a long time and may have forgotten what they can and cannot bring, which has slowed down screening at TSA checkpoints.

Some of the prohibited items seized include boxes of ammunition, empty gun magazines, and bottles that exceed the 3.4-ounce limit.

TSA says passengers can bring those items in their checked bags as long as they are declared to the airline and are still in the original packaging or case.

