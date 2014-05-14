Saving with 6abc: Get cheap coffee at Dunkin Donuts

Personal Finance

If you have a Smartphone, you can use it save on Dunkin Donuts coffee through the rest of the month of May.

Through May 31, 2014, customers who download or use the Dunkin Donuts mobile app, will receive a daily, one-time use coupon offer for a Large Hot Coffee for just $.99 within the app.

Customers can use this deal once a day, each day in May. (You will have to pay the tax).

This offer is good at all Philadelphia-area Dunkin Donuts stores.

