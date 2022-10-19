Six Ways Markets will fill Kensington with art, food & music

The event is this Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beck Holladay started Six Ways Markets in Indianapolis and has taken this concept all around the country.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend, a popular, traveling event is back.

Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood will host a massive maker's market and all-city block party.

Philadelphia Brewing Company will play host to the fall edition of Six Ways Markets.

They're shutting down Martha Street to make way for more than 40 local vintage and handmade vendors.

"We have some of the coolest vintage vendors who have amazing stuff," says Beck Holladay, the owner and event director of Six Ways Markets.

"There are also people who hand make their clothing or upcycle clothing. Some people are going to be bringing handmade soaps, candles and a lot of amazing stuff. It's a great place to shop for homegrown holiday gifts," added Holladay.

Holladay came up with the idea during the pandemic when people were pivoting and starting to make and sell their own creations.

"It was just a really good way for everybody to kind of get together and be able to also make money and run their business, and have the experience of selling at a market," Holladay says. "So I just continued to scale it."

The idea is to shop, eat, drink and listen to live music, all while coming together as a community to support the diverse artisans among us.

It's free to attend, all-ages are welcome and so are pets!

The event is this Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are tons of local food vendors on tap as well -- from Burrito Feliz to Weckerly's Ice Cream and more.

