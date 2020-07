Discussing Racial Inequality with Philadelphia lawyer Michael Coard in the True Philadelphia Podcast

Brand new True Philadelphia Podcast. My guest is Philadelphia criminal defense attorney and longtime activist @MichaelCoard Watch right now:https://t.co/PLR8R2jANO pic.twitter.com/QDv5KfgXRp — Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) July 12, 2020

When you ask Michael Coard what he thinks about anything, he will give you an answer - unfiltered.The longtime Philadelphia criminal defense lawyer has been talking for decades about racial issues that we now see at the forefront today: inequities in how African-Americans are treated in the judicial system, by police, in the workplace and with history.Coard joked that as fewer and fewer people see him as a "radical" maybe he needs to start acting crazier. Throughout our conversation, he gave thoughtful answers and powerful metaphors to express what it is like to be a Black man in America and why everyone needs to work together to reform our society.Not only a veteran lawyer and civil rights activist, Coard is also a journalist, a radio host and a teacher.We spoke via Zoom on July 6, 2020. In this podcast:Coard reveals what he would have told himself if he could go back to December of last year ( 1:25 ).What he thinks lit the spark among Americans to take an honest look at our country's race relations ( 2:00 ).If he was a radical before, what is he now? ( 2:45 ).Why he "plays the race card" when fighting for equal rights ( 4:03 ).Coard presents a hypothetical situation that brings clarity to the struggles of African-Americans in the criminal justice system ( 4:25 ).If the "Angriest Black Man in America" is still angry ( 5:30 ).The story behind acknowledging the fact that President George Washington kept slaves at his house in Philadelphia ( 7:50 ).The poignant speech Coard gave at the opening of the President's House Memorial at Independence Mall in 2010 ( 11:10 ).Why Coard is hopeful but also not naive about the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement ( 13:10 ).If a re-examining of the Founding Fathers, particularly those who owned slaves (which includes 10 of the first 12 presidents) is next ( 14:30 ).When America will be ready to move forward and put our dark history of slavery behind us ( 17:30 ).What Coard wants from Philadelphia's mayor and police commissioner over the tear-gassing of protesters on the Vine Street Expressway ( 18:10 ).How to balance police reform with protecting citizens from crime ( 20:00 ).The story of why Coard believes he became a successful man and how luck plays into our success ( 20:56 ).The commonalities he sees in the thousands of Black men accused of crimes he has represented over the years ( 22:14 ).How Coard wants to reimagine the Martin Luther King Day of Service ( 24:50 ).His response to the phrase "All Lives Matter" ( 27:30 ).Where he thinks this country will be in a few years ( 30:05 ).How we can get people to listen to each other ( 32:10 ).The problem with echo chambers ( 36:00 ).Why he thinks it's ridiculous when people tell protestors to stop "yelling and screaming" ( 37:55 ).What he has learned during the pandemic ( 39:45 ).