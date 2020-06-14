Chaos ensues after large crowd gathers on North Broad Street, police say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a large crowd gathered on North Broad street turned violent, looting a mini-mart and damaging police property late Saturday into early Sunday.Police said about 200 people gathered on the 3100 block of North Broad Street around 11:30 p.m.Officers arrived to disperse the crowd, but officials said the crowd then became rowdy, breaking out the windows of the police cars. Police report that fireworks were launched at a responding police helicopter.After midnight, a gas station at Broad and Clearfield streets was looted and a nearby McDonald's was shut down as a precaution.There is no word on any arrests.