shooting

Philadelphia man charged in shooting in Norristown, Pa.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia man charged in Montco shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

Police have charged 38-year-old Brian Cole of Philadelphia with three counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and related offenses.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Green Street.

Arriving police found two women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were flown to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

Investigators said Cole was upset at the mother of his child who had barred him from entering her Green Street apartment.

Brian Cole

Norristown Police Department



While walking to the Norristown Transportation Center, police said Cole encountered three victims, who are friends of the child's mother.

Police said an argument ensued between Cole and one of the victims.

According to authorities, Cole left the scene but then returned carrying a 9mm handgun.

He fired 13 shots at the victims, who were either inside or standing next to a vehicle, police said.

The two female victims were struck multiple times.

Police located Cole at the transportation center and put him under arrest. They say he was still in possession of the handgun.

Authorities did not release any further details on the third victim.

Officials confirm they are charging Cole with attempted murder charges for all three victims.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
2 injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Suspect sought for fatal shooting in Logan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of athlete killed in accidental shooting calls for peace, love
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
Embiid doubtful for Game 5 vs. Wizards with knee injury: ESPN sources
Study: Youth of color more likely to report emotional distress due to police stops
Businesses, homeowners in Ocean City prep for hurricane season
Police search for suspect wanted in double homicide in Spring Garden
Gov. Murphy visits Camden to mark state's first day of police body camera mandate
Show More
For some ditching the mask is welcomed, others prefer it
Bird flu in China reported in human, a possible 1st
Video captures bear wandering through Bucks County neighborhood
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in CA backyard
More TOP STORIES News