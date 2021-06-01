shooting

Philadelphia man charged in triple shooting in Norristown, Pa.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia man charged in Montco triple shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in a triple shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

Police have charged 38-year-old Brian Cole of Philadelphia with three counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and related offenses.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Green Street.

Arriving police found two women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were flown to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

Investigators said Cole was upset at the mother of his child who had barred him from entering her Green Street apartment.

Brian Cole

Norristown Police Department



While walking to the Norristown Transportation Center, police said Cole encountered the three victims, who are friends of the child's mother.

Police said an argument ensued between Cole and one of the victims.

According to authorities, Cole left the scene but then returned carrying a 9mm handgun.

He fired 13 shots at the victims, who were either inside or standing next to a vehicle, police said.

The two female victims were struck multiple times.

Police located Cole at the transportation center and put him under arrest. They say he was still in possession of the handgun.

Authorities did not release any further details on the third victim.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughtriple shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
2 injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Suspect sought for fatal shooting in Logan
Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at San Jose rail yard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
76ers returning to packed Wells Fargo Center amid NBA fan incidents
Deadly crash in South Philadelphia
Video captures bear wandering through neighborhood
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
SEPTA returns to 100% capacity
Meat producer JBS USA suffers cyberattack
Building bridge with community after NJ girl's disappearance
Show More
2 Philly homicides minutes apart at bowling alley lot, outside home
Fan runs out on court, tackled at 76ers game in D.C.
$80M training facility opens at Leonardo Helicopters in NE Philly
Renting porta potty challenging as COVID restrictions ease
Philly's Black Restaurant Week helps entrepreneurs after a tough year
More TOP STORIES News