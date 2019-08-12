Philadelphia man convicted of human trafficking, rape

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the details Monday of the office's first ever human trafficking conviction in a case involving adult victims.Fifty-year-old Richard Collins was arrested back in March.The case that included the cooperation of five adult women victims went to trial last week.In June of last year, one of the women escaped Collins' home in Kensington and went to police. She told them about other women being held there.Collins was found guilty on four counts of trafficking, one count of rape and other charges.