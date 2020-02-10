Philadelphia skier suffers fatal accident at Colorado's Steamboat resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado -- A skier died at Colorado's Steamboat Resort after falling into a tree well, authorities said.Frank Maimone, 53, of Philadelphia, was found around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported on Sunday.Maimone died at the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said.The Steamboat Ski Patrol performed CPR throughout Maimone's transport from the resort to the hospital, Ryg said.Maimone was found on a black diamond, or expert, trail.There was no visible trauma but a cause of death had yet to be determined, the coroner said.An autopsy report was expected to be released Monday.Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. did not immediately return a call requesting additional information.A tree well immersion accident occurs when a skier or rider falls into an area of deep, loose snow and becomes immobilized and suffocates, according to the National Association of Ski Areas.