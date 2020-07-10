Man shot and killed after parking car outside West Oak Lane home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot to death moments after parking his car at his home in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Nolan Street.Police said the 29-year-old victim was shot multiple times.He was able to make his way into his home where police found him.The man was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Police said the man who lives with parents had just returned home when he was shot.At least five shots were fired.The victim's vehicle was also hit.Police said they found money near the victim's car leading them to believe robbery may be the motive.No arrests have been made.