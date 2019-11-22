2019 Philadelphia Marathon info, course, road closures

Philadelphia Half Marathon Course Map
Philadelphia Marathon Course Map
SECURITY/ENTRY GUIDELINES FOR RACE DAY
22nd St. & Benjamin Franklin Parkway (north and south sides)
24th St. & Park Towne Place
Kelly Drive & Pennsylvania Avenue
23rd St. & Pennsylvania Avenue
MLK Drive & Benjamin Franklin Parkway
The race Start/Finish area between 21st & 25th streets on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be a secure zone. Everyone will be screened in order to enter the Start/Finish area.
Entrances open at 5 a.m.
All runners should have bibs visible and fastened on the chest front of your attire.
All bags are subject to inspection.
Only clear plastic participant bags will be accepted at Gear Check.
Runners should arrive with the event-issued gear check tag (top of bib tear-off strip) affixed to their bags.
The start of the race will not be delayed due to lines at security checkpoints.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting). This will include firearms, knives, pepper spray, etc. NOTE: Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored and weapons will not be permitted into the venue.
Fireworks (includes flammable liquids, fuels or explosives)
Suitcases
Bulky items or packages larger than 12"x12"x6"
Containers (glass, aluminum or otherwise) that can hold more than 1 liter of liquid. (Water bottles are permitted).
Alcohol
Illegal drugs or illicit substances of any kind
Bicycles or scooters (bikes/scooters may be parked outside the venue, in the protected Bike Valet zone on River Field, south side of Eakins Oval
Masks of any kind (except religious headwear)
Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS/Drones)
Selfie sticks
Animals or reptiles (dogs and cats are permitted)
DISCOURAGED ITEMS
Large blankets, comforters or sleeping bags
Props (includes flagpoles, military or fire gear, sporting equipment or other hard objects)
Backpacks, handbags or shoulder bags of any kind (clear plastic participant bags are permitted)
Coolers
Action cameras
LOCATION OF THE START LINE
The start line for both the Philadelphia Marathon and Half Marathon will be on the 2200 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, just east of Eakins Oval.
START TIMES
8K Run
Sat, Nov 23, 2019
10:40 a.m. - Wheelchairs/Handcycles
10:45 a.m. - Runners/Walkers
Half Marathon
Sat, Nov 23, 2019
7:25 a.m. - Wheelchairs/Handcycles
7:30 a.m. - Runners/Walkers
Philadelphia Marathon
Sun, Nov 24, 2019
6:55 a.m. - Wheelchairs/Handcycles
7:00 a.m. - Runners/Walkers
ROAD CLOSURES
City officials released information about road closures associated with the AACR Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend today. Streets will be closed in many parts of the city during the weekend of November 22 - 24. Delays can be expected. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, avoid areas along the race course, allow for extra driving time, and proceed with caution during Race Weekend. Due to increased security in the Parkway area, parking and traffic regulations will be strictly enforced. Street closures are implemented on a rolling basis and will occur as runners go by. City officials urge motorists to refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.
Areas facing a major impact include:
- The Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24.
- The I-676 off-ramps at 22nd Street (westbound) and 23rd Street (eastbound) will be closed on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 at 4 a.m. for event security preparation. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close, if needed.
- The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound). Soft-close at 4 a.m. and hard-close at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday November 24.
- Citywide along the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Half Marathon route on Saturday, November 23. The full route can be viewed online.
- Citywide along the 26.2-mile route of the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 24. The full route can be viewed online.
Road Closures and Parking Restrictions by Date
Friday, November 22
The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, November 22. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.
Saturday, November 23
As part of enhanced security for the Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 23. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
Street closures will be in effect for the AACR Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Institute 8K and Dunkin' Munchkin Run on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th and 25th Streets, and also on Kelly Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, "No Parking" signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.
The following streets will be affected across the city on Saturday, November 23:
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street
- Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street
- 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23. Eakins Oval will be opened by 5 p.m. The inner drive of the Parkway (inbound), from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.
Sunday, November 24
As part of enhance security for the Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Owners of towed vehicles are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, the Parkway (22nd Street to Eakins Oval) will be closed, from 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. Other streets along the race course will reopened as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.
The following streets will be affected across the city on Sunday, November 24:
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 23rd Street
- 22nd Street, from Locust Street to Market Street
- Walnut Street, from 21st Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Black Road
- Black Road
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 24.
Public Transportation
Philadelphia's mass transit system (SEPTA) offers two subway lines, regional rail service to and from the surrounding suburbs, and bus service throughout the city. Below is a summary of SEPTA detours (from the SEPTA website) that will be in effect during Marathon Race Weekend. Check the SEPTA website for additional information.
Bus detour information and updates or changes to service will be published on SEPTA's System Status page. Customers can also use TransitView on the SEPTA app. Riders should check System Status regularly or follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on Twitter for updates. Detour times are subject to change.
Detours: Half Marathon & Marathon
Detours on the Routes listed below are scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24. Select buses will operate on different routing during the Half Marathon and the Marathon. Half Marathon detours are expected to end at approximately 10:30 a.m. Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.
In addition to the routes noted below, Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, and 48 will operate on a temporary detour to allow for the setup of marathon events on Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street. Routing information will be posted to System Status prior to the event.
Routes K-12
- K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12
Routes 16-31
- 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31
Routes 32-47
- 32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47
Routes 47M-125
- 47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)
Regional Rail
Customers can take Regional Rail Trains to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish lines. Please note the following service advisories for Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24:
- Media/Elwyn Line: Saturday and Sunday schedule adjustment for INBOUND (toward Center City) trains only.
- Paoli/Thorndale Line: Shuttle Bus substitution between Thorndale/Malvern and Bryn Mawr Stations.
- West Trenton Line: Saturday and Sunday schedule adjustment for OUTBOUND (toward West Trenton) trains only.
Event Alerts
Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text RUNPHL (one word, no space) to 888-777.
Connect with marathon course maps, public safety features, road closures, and more helpful tips by visiting the Office of Emergency Management's story map: www.phila.gov/marathonweekend. Follow @PhilaOEM on Twitter and use #PhillyMarathon.
Impact on Cultural Institutions
The cultural institutions along or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will experience the greatest impact from the race. They generally will maintain normal weekend hours of operation on Marathon Race Weekend. These institutions include: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Barnes Foundation, Fairmount Water Works, The Franklin Institute, Free Library of Philadelphia - Parkway Central Library, The Galleries at Moore College of Art and Design, Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Perelman Building Annex, Rodin Museum, and Eastern State Penitentiary.
Parking may be available at or near the cultural institutions, but using public transportation is strongly encouraged. The institutions' individual websites should be referenced for information on exhibit hours, ticket-admission, and parking accommodations.
WATCHING THE RACE
On the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, there is plenty of room for spectators along the street at the start and finish line. There will also be numerous Cheer Zones along the course.