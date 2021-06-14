Health & Fitness

Philadelphia-area residents adjust to life without mask mandates; vaccine incentives continue

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly-area residents adjust to life without mask mandates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many, mornings can be a bit of a grind. But for staff at Ocean City Coffee Company in Media, it's not so much as an expression as it is a way of life.

Immediately you notice they aren't just serving up the java but smiles, too.

Something the fully vaccinated have been able to enjoy and share since Pennsylvania adopted CDC guidelines that allow the inoculated to ditch the masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

The statewide mask mandate is set to expire on June 28, and it comes as a relief for some.

"I like not wearing it because it fogs up my glasses," said Mike Castellano of Media. "It's just more enjoyable now, like I feel like things are more normal now."

But not all are ready to go mask-free.

"You know it sort of became second nature. It's just sort of like one of those things, I got my wallet, my keys and my mask," said Gabe Schendler.

In Philadelphia, which saw its first weekend of mask-free fun in more than a year, businesses were bustling on Monday.

"Night and day, being on the street here just watching the resilience of this city just to battle through this," said Jeff Bergman, owner of Big A** Slices and Big Red Pedal Tours in Old City.

The companies survived through mandates and shutdowns where others didn't.

"It's like you shifted a 10-speed bike into first gear, we're just peddling easier to get going now," Bergman said.

Health officials are trying to get that momentum moving forward through vaccine incentives, like the "Philly Vax Sweepstakes," where 36 Philadelphians will win cash prizes of up to $50,000.

This week, this city will also look to give away 1,000 Phillies tickets to encourage more vaccinations at clinics, including those getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Pa. Convention Center on Tuesday.

The first 500 people to be vaccinated with either a first or second dose of any vaccine at the following clinics will receive two tickets:

- Tuesday, June 15, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Convention Center, - Second dose of Pfizer only.
- Wednesday, June 16, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 E. Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19138.
- Friday, June 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of the Sciences, Athletic/Recreation Center ARC, 730 S 43rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
- Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Esperanza, 4261 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiaface maskbusinesssocietycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News