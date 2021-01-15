WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Philadelphia mural painter spreads positivity with 100+ public works of art
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia-area woman diagnosed with UK variant of COVID-19
Charges dismissed against Philly officer accused in protest attack
Construction worker rescued from Center City high-rise
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Police: Uptick in armed robberies and carjackings in University City
Mother speaks out after son killed while walking dog; 2 suspects wanted
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Show More
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Philadelphia-area and beyond increases security after FBI warning
Move-in day for these local college students includes a COVID test
More TOP STORIES News