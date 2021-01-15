Philadelphia mural painter spreads positivity with 100+ public works of art

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia-area woman diagnosed with UK variant of COVID-19
Charges dismissed against Philly officer accused in protest attack
Construction worker rescued from Center City high-rise
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Police: Uptick in armed robberies and carjackings in University City
Mother speaks out after son killed while walking dog; 2 suspects wanted
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Show More
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Philadelphia-area and beyond increases security after FBI warning
Move-in day for these local college students includes a COVID test
More TOP STORIES News