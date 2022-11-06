Who killed Mekhi Bradley? $20K reward offered in Philadelphia murder

On February 13, 2022, Mekhi Bradley and another man were gunned down inside a home along the 5700 block of Belmar Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for clues in connection with a Valentine's Day double homicide in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

On February 13, 2022, Mekhi Bradley and another man, both in their 20s, were gunned down inside a home along the 5700 block of Belmar Street.

"At approximately 12:52 a.m. officers from the 12th District responded to a report of a person with a gun," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission. "Upon their arrival, they were met by a female which stated that inside the residence there were two shooting victims."

Investigators say both men had been shot repeatedly. They also say they found narcotics and a broken firearm near their bodies.

Law enforcement officials believe only one gun was used in these killings.

"It was one gun. The one cartridge that they found was a 9mm. There was 14 casings found," said Montecalvo.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.