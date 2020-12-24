Philadelphia musicians serve dinner and a show with holiday food drive

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, high winds for Christmas Eve night
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
SEPTA bus driver nearly hit by stray bullet
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
3 kittens in backpack rescued from recycling plant's conveyor belt
Chesco family brings the 80s to life for Christmas
Can Hurts be franchise QB? Jaws' Cowboys-Eagles prediction
Show More
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Community outraged after mural of beloved LGBTQ activist painted over
Christmas Eve homicide: 20-year-old man shot and killed in Overbrook
'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
Rowan Medicine opens vaccine clinic with med students volunteers
More TOP STORIES News