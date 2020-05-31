Cleanup begins after peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd take a violent turn with looting, fires

Firefighters doused hot spots that remained of a large fire that broke out near 17th and Walnut streets, an area that was heavily hit by looters.
Debris from several stores could be seen scattered about Chestnut and Walnut streets near Rittenhouse Square.
It all began Saturday when a crowd estimated by police as numbering 3,000 people gathered at City Hall around noon. The crowd peacefully marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
But just hours later the the protests that began peacefully turned violent as cars were overturned and several vehicles, including police cars, were set on fire.
Storefronts were smashed and looters ransacked establishments along Chestnut and Walnut streets.
The mayor implemented a city-wide curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday morning, but the chaos continued through the night.
More than a dozen Philadelphia police officers were injured while responding to incidents related to the protests.
The City of Philadelphia will be under a curfew again on Sunday night.