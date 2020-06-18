Man shot by Philadelphia officer after alleged box cutter attack charged

PHILADELPHIA -- A man shot and wounded by a Philadelphia police officer after authorities allege he attacked her with a box cutter and tackled her to the ground has been charged with attempted murder, police said Wednesday.

Brian Anderson, 22, is also charged with aggravated and simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, police said.

Police said the 25-year-old officer was responding to a call and saw a man trying to get into a north Philadelphia house through a front window. Police say he advanced toward her with a box cutter, and through she tried to get away he grabbed her from behind and tackled her to the ground, after which she shot him in the thigh.

The suspect was taken to Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition. Police said the officer, who provided first aid to the suspect after the shooting, had bruises and abrasions on her arms and elbows. The box cutter was recovered.

Officers from the officer-involved shooting unit and Internal Affairs are investigating. Court documents indicate that Anderson is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia; a message was sent to the organization seeking comment.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
