4-year-old child shot in Olney; suspect in custody: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young boy was shot in the city's Olney section on Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 5500 block of North 4th Street.

Investigators said a 23-year-old man has turned himself into police in connection to the incident.

Police said the man, who is known to the family, was playing with a group of children inside a home when for some unknown reason the gun fired.

A 4-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia's Olney section on Saturday, according to police.



Police say the 4-year-old boy was shot in the hip and transported to Einstein Medical Center hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.

According to police, the shooter initially left the scene with another man in a car.

It is unknown what, if any charges he is facing at this time.
