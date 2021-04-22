Philadelphia officer arrested after allegedly pointing gun at man

Philadelphia officer arrested after allegedly pointing gun at man

PHILADELPHIA -- A longtime Philadelphia police detective who allegedly pointed a handgun at a man and threatened to kill him while off duty last year has been suspended with the intent to dismiss, city police officials announced Thursday.

The action against Robert Redanauer, 51, came after he was arrested this week and charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats and related offenses. The charges stem from an internal affairs investigation into the Dec. 27 altercation at a home.



Redanauer was arguing with two people when he grabbed a semi-automatic handgun from a dresser and pointed the weapon at them, authorities said. He then threatened to shoot one of them, authorities said, but that person left the bedroom and soon called 911. Meanwhile, the other person involved in the argument also left the bedroom and Redanauer left the home and drove away, authorities said.

Redanauer, who joined the force in 1991, has been suspended for 30 days, and police officials plan to fire him once the suspension ends, a police spokesperson said Thursday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
