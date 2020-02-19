Suspect arrested after striking Philadelphia officer with vehicle: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after being struck by a suspect behind the wheel on Tuesday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. on the 4600 block of Van Kirk Street.
The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.
It's unclear at this time what led up to the incident.
The officer was released from the hospital early Wednesday.
