Suspect arrested after striking Philadelphia officer with vehicle: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after being struck by a suspect behind the wheel on Tuesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 4600 block of Van Kirk Street.The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.It's unclear at this time what led up to the incident.The officer was released from the hospital early Wednesday.