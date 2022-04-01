officer injured

Philadelphia police identify suspected DUI driver who hit officer following traffic stop

Terrell Lee, 41, is facing several charges in connection with the crash.
Officer struck by suspected DUI driver following traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the suspected DUI driver who hit a Philadelphia police officer following a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

Police say Terrell Lee, 41, was traveling northbound on Torresdale Avenue when he struck a 44-year-old female officer who had just completed a traffic stop.

"According to witnesses, her body was launched about 10 feet," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.



Lee then fled the scene immediately after hitting the officer, investigators said.

Responding officers spotted the alleged striking vehicle, a black Chevy Malibu, near Cottman Avenue. It had a smashed front windshield and a missing side-view mirror -- damage consistent with the hit-and-run.

Chopper 6 overhead after hit-and-run driver hits officer on March 30, 2022.



Lee was quickly taken into custody. He is being charged with DUI and related offenses.

The officer, a 12-year veteran assigned to the 15th District, was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

