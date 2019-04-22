Philadelphia officer injured while taking suspect into custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured while taking a suspect into custody on Sunday.

Police say the officer was running after the suspect on the 3400 block of Wallace Street in the city's Mantua section around 12 p.m. when he somehow suffered a knee injury.

The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

At this time, it is unclear why the suspect was wanted by police.
