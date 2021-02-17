Black Doctors COVID Consortium holding 24-hour vaccination clinic in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors Covid Consortium will hold a 24-hour vaccination clinic later this week in Philadelphia.The clinic will open on Friday at 12 p.m. and stay open until Saturday at 12 p.m. at Temple University's Liacouras Center.It will be on a first-come, first-served basis to those in Phase 1B of distribution. Officials say you must also live in zip codes that are among the hardest hit by COVID.The zip codes include: 19119, 19121, 19123, 19124, 19126, 19131, 19132, 19138, 19139, 19140, 19141, 19142, 19143, 19144, 19145, 19146, 19150, 19151, and 19153.To date, BDCC has tested over 23,000 patients and vaccinated over 9,000 Philadelphians with over 46,000 registered.On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 689 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the total to110,836.Seven additional deaths were also reported Tuesday. A total of 3,001 residents have died from the virus to date.