PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 75-year-old pedestrian was killed by a driver in Philadephia's Bustleton section Sunday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 1700 block of Grant Avenue near Bustleton Avenue.

Investigators say the man was walking when he was struck by an SUV driver who remained on the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unknown if the driver will face any charges.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.