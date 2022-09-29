Teen killed by driver in parking lot near Philadelphia school

Police provide update on deadly pedestrian accident near Philadelphia school on September 29, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was struck and killed by a driver near a Philadelphia school.

It happened Wednesday around 2:25 p.m. in front of Excel Academy South which sits on the grounds of Friends Hospital located on the 4600 block of E. Roosevelt Boulevard in Frankford.

According to police, officers found a 17-year-old female lying in the parking lot unresponsive.

She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Police say there was a large altercation with students in the parking lot.

At some point during the incident, an 18-year-old female tried to get out of the area and that's when she subsequently struck the victim, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

There was no word if any charges are being filed.

The victim who was killed has not been identified.