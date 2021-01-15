Police chase ends in crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two robbery suspects are in custody on Thursday night after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia.The pursuit ended with a crash in the 2400 block of West York Street in North Philadelphia.Police say the pursuit began in the city's Kensington section at 10 a.m. as police tried to arrest the suspects for robbery.That's when the suspect fled through city streets in a Ford F-150The chase ended with the suspect's truck slamming into several parked cars. The suspects were able to briefly flee on foot before they were arrest.