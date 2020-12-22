Philadelphia residents fed up with porch pirates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8399012" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are sharing tips to protect your packages from porch pirates this holiday season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Wendy Genao's door, you'll find a little sign: "Smile you're on camera".The man pictured is the suspect who stole three pairs of new shoes Genao ordered for Christmas."I printed the guy's image so if he comes back he can know I know who he is," said Genao.The incident happened three days ago on December 18 at her home in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.Wendy wasn't home but knew the shoes had been delivered."My camera notified me that a package was left," she said.By the time she got home, the thief had come and gone."I work hard for my money and if I order something I'd like to get it," said Genao.Not far away in the Holmesburg section, the Rosts fell victim to what looked like a very organized operation."I had a mix of anger and sadness, but mostly anger," said Stacey Rost.Back on December 14, you can see crooks simply followed a FedEx truck in their black car. It just so happens that day the Rosts were already having a tough time."We were at a funeral. My uncle passed away," said George Rost.In fact, the suspects followed so close to the FedEx truck they had to back up so the delivery driver could move. Then when the packages were dropped off, they simply walked to multiple homes on the street and took them."They actually hit our neighbor's across the street and went over here and hit one of my other neighbors," said George.On December 4, not far from there, in the 7200 block of Rupert Street, a thief was caught in the act.Then on the other side of town, in the 200 block of East Gowen Avenue, two more suspects were caught on tape.Police say if you can't be home when your packages are being delivered try having them shipped to a location where you know someone is home, a neighbor or family member.