Man gunned down while walking his dog in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while walking his dog on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.It happened just before 7 p.m. near 31st and Jefferson streets.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 25-year-old man was walking his small dog when he was approached by two suspects."Two males that were walking west on Jefferson approached the victim. One stood in front of him, one stood behind him. You can clearly see that they were reaching into his pockets, and then one shot was fired," said Small.The victim was shot once in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Small says the victim, who lives one block from the crime scene, was found lying on the sidewalk with his dog by his side.The suspects were able to get away. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.The victim has not been identified, but police say he was a recent graduate of Temple University.This is the 15th murder of 2021.