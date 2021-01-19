crime

Violent night in Philadelphia: Teen, 25-year-old driver killed in separate shootings

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two people are dead, including a teenager, after a violent night in the City of Philadelphia.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street around 9 p.m. Monday in North Philadelphia. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

SEE ALSO: West Philly residents mark MLK Day by pleading for end to gun violence
EMBED More News Videos

In West Philadelphia on Monday night, residents marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by pleading for an end to gun violence.



Also around 9 p.m., a 25-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle in South Philadelphia.

The discovery was made on Broad Street near the 1300 block of Packer Avenue.

Police say the man was found inside a bullet-riddled car that was crashed into a pole. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Early in the evening, around 7 p.m., police say a 13-year-old boy was shot near the basketball court at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police say officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he's listed in stable condition.

SEE ALSO: Suspect in Milan Loncar killing in Brewerytown was released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail

EMBED More News Videos

Just two weeks before Milan Loncar's murder, Davis Josephus was let out of prison after paying reduced bail.



No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

According to an interactive map created by the city controller's office to track gun violence, there have been more than 50 non-fatal shootings and at least 15 fatal shootings since the map was last updated on January 14, 2021. More than 20 people have been shot since Friday night, according to Philadelphia police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimechild injuredshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Monroe County shootings prompt shelter in place order
Residents call for an end to gun violence this MLK Day
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Police ID suspect accused of killing Temple grad walking dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office in custody
Monroe County shootings prompt shelter in place order
18 family members get COVID after holiday gathering
Residents call for an end to gun violence this MLK Day
Murder suspect released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail
No estimated time frame for delayed USPS packages
Bradley joins Phillies, urges new team to keep Realmuto
Show More
Trump lifts some COVID-19 travel bans, Biden plans to block
Norristown NAACP holds peaceful protest on MLK Day of Service
This app lets friends buy each other drinks from home
More vaccination clinics open in NJ, but with limited supply
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
More TOP STORIES News