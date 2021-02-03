Society

NoSavesies: Parking spot saving begins as Philadelphia digs out from snow

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia continues to dig out from Monday's winter storm, it's keeping your shoveled-out parking spot that can be the biggest challenge.

Folding chairs and orange construction cones are just some of the items residents will use to claim their space.

"Savesies" is an unspoken rule in most neighborhoods, though you're not allowed to save a parking spot in the city, it's the law.

George Harvey says he has no problem moving the cone.



"Oh yea, I'll move it. I'll move it still. I don't think it's right. Everybody digs out," said Harvey.

In South Philadelphia, it's no secret -- parking is prime.

"The parking usually is hard. With snow, it makes it harder," said one resident.

During inclement weather, residents often resort to their old school ways.

"I've used a cone before. (It's) definitely the best way to go. I see a lot of people doing it, so why not join in?" said Tommy Dempsey.

The city is reminding residents that parking spot saving is prohibited. Those that are digging out their vehicles are being asked not to dump the snow in the street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiawinter stormparkingsnowweathercommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Refreeze overnight, breaks of sunshine Wednesday
Allentown police ID woman found dead in winter storm
Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen across the area?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Slain Capitol officer lies in honor in DC
Bucks Co. athlete overcomes family tragedy to fulfill promise to brother
Man shot while shoveling snow outside laundromat
Show More
Nor'easter dumps nearly 30 inches of snow in Easton
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
Memorial service for John Chaney to be held next week
Miserable snowy night for some, perfect for swimmers in Delco
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
More TOP STORIES News