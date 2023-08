Investigators did not find a weapon and a witness reported seeing someone leaving the home with a gun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

A woman was found partially dressed, lying on the living room floor in the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

She appeared to have been shot one time in the head.

Investigators did not find a weapon, and a witness reported seeing someone leaving the home with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.