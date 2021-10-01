Philadelphia parking dispute likely led to double shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police believe a dispute over a parking spot led to a double shooting in Philadelphia.It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of West Somerset Street in the Fairhill section of the city.A 46-year-old man was shot twice in the backside. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.A 19-year-old man found shot in the thumb a block away. He was taken to the hospital for treatment."About the same time as the gunshot call came out, police also received a call about a disturbance on the highway. This disturbance was apparently over some sort of a parking dispute. We believe this is related and could be the motive for the shooting," Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said.Police found five shell casings at the scene.Authorities also found a vehicle on the block with bullet holes that they say is connected to the incident.Pace said the two victims were not being cooperative about what happened.No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.