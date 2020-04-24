food bank

How to access Philadelphia food banks during coronavirus crisis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.

If you are struggling with food insecurity in the greater Philadelphia area, visit Feeding America to find a food bank near you. Here are some additional organizations around Philadelphia that can help:

Philabundance
Serving and supplying food pantries and programs within the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding Southeastern Pennsylvania counties.
philabundance.org

The Food BankofSouth Jersey
Serving and supplying food pantries and programs within the city of Camden and various counties in southern New Jersey.
foodbanksj.org

The Food BankofDelaware

Serving and supplying food pantries and programs within the city of Wilmington and various counties in Northern Delaware.
fbd.org

Click here for more coronavirus coverage from 6ABC Action News.

More from 6ABC:
Coronavirus information for families
Personal finance and small business resources
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscoronavirusfree foodfood bank
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus crisis: How you can help in Central California
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Central California coronavirus resources, information
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
FOOD BANK
Publix to buy surplus produce, milk and donate to food banks
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
formerly homeless man from atlanta installs hand washing stations to stop the spread of covid-19
Hundreds expected to receive free groceries at food bank in Camden, New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia remains far from state threshold to begin reopening
NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, Sunday Soaking
City of Philadelphia gets more help to battle COVID-19
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Show More
6,500 meals distributed in Philly as new food initiative expands nationwide
Black Doctors Continue Testing At Mt. Airy Church
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News