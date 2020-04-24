How to access Philadelphia food banks during coronavirus crisis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.
If you are struggling with food insecurity in the greater Philadelphia area, visit Feeding America to find a food bank near you. Here are some additional organizations around Philadelphia that can help:
Philabundance
Serving and supplying food pantries and programs within the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding Southeastern Pennsylvania counties.
philabundance.org
The Food BankofSouth Jersey
Serving and supplying food pantries and programs within the city of Camden and various counties in southern New Jersey.
foodbanksj.org
The Food BankofDelaware
Serving and supplying food pantries and programs within the city of Wilmington and various counties in Northern Delaware.
fbd.org
